KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), rose 2 percent year on year in August, official data showed Friday.

The transport group has continued to record a double-digit increase since March and edged up 11 percent in August as compared to a year ago, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 1.2 percent year on year in August.

Meanwhile, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels registered a marginal increase of 0.6 percent.

For the period of January to August, the CPI increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Core index, which covers all goods and services except volatile items of fresh food as well as administered prices, rose 0.6 percent year on year in August.