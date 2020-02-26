(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned as Malaysia's prime minister on Monday and is currently serving as the country's interim leader, will accept any decision of the country's lower house of parliament to decide a new prime minister.

"If it is true that I do command the support (of the Dewan Rakyat [Malaysia's lower house of parliament]), I will return. Or else, I will accept anyone who has been chosen," Mahathir was quoted by Malaysia's The Star newspaper as saying.

The 94-year old former prime minister also stated that his resignation was motivated by a desire to make changes that would be in the nation's interest.

"As such, I resigned, because I do not see power and post as my be-all and end-all goal. To me, the power and the position is a means to an end, or to reach an objective, which is for the benefit of the nation," Mahathir said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Mahathir also stated his unwillingness to work with members of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the party he used to lead. Mahathir founded the Malaysian United Indigenous Party in 2016, and led the party to victory in a general election held two years after.

"I am willing to accept UMNO members who have come out of UMNO and joined other parties. But I am not willing to accept UMNO in this non-partisan government. Hence, I had to resign," Mahathir said.

On Tuesday, UMNO member Annuar Musa demanded that parliament be dissolved and a new election be held amid the country's political crisis.

The now-interim prime minister tendered his resignation to the king of Malaysia on Monday as he attempted to break up a government coalition with Anwar Ibrahim's People's Justice Party. Mahathir served as Malaysia's Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003, before he returned to power in 2018.