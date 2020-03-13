UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's January Rubber Production Rises 13.3 Per Cent

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Malaysia's January rubber production rises 13.3 per cent

Malaysia's natural rubber production surged 13.3 percent to 66,232 tonnes in January from a month earlier, official data showed Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Malaysia's natural rubber production surged 13.3 percent to 66,232 tonnes in January from a month earlier, official data showed Friday.

However, on a yearly basis, the natural production slumped 13 percent.

According to Malaysian Statistics Department, Malaysia's natural rubber exports fell 9.

3 percent month on month to 45,827 tonnes.

China remains as Malaysia's top market, accounted for a share of 44.3 per cent.

In January, the country's natural rubber stocks grew 17.8 percent month on month to 288,586 tonnes.

Latex Concentrate average price rose 1 percent month on month to 459.6 sen per kilogram, but Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 average price fell 0.9 percent to 590.38 sen in January.

