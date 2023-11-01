Open Menu

Malaysia's Manufacturing PMI Remains Unchanged At 46.8 In Oct.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing PMI remains unchanged at 46.8 in Oct.

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was unchanged at 46.8 in October, signaling an easing of business conditions for the 14th consecutive month.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a statement on Wednesday that Malaysian manufacturers experienced a challenging business environment again at the start of the final quarter of 2023 as demand conditions continued to wane.

According to S&P, the historical relationship between the PMI and official gross domestic product (GDP) data suggests that Malaysia's GDP is still set to improve modestly as it moves into the final quarter of the year.

Looking at official data on manufacturing production, however, the PMI readings are indicative of stagnation on a year-on-year basis.

The latest PMI survey pointed to a further moderation of manufacturing output, the 15th in as many months. The pace at which production eased was marked and the fastest since January.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that the latest S&P Global Malaysia manufacturing PMI suggests that firms continued to struggle against the backdrop of demand weakness, both at home and abroad.

