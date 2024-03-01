Malaysia's Manufacturing PMI Rises Slightly To 49.5 In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 49.5 in February, up from 49 in January, signaled a slight deterioration in business conditions that was the softest since the current sequence of decline began in September 2022.
S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a statement on Friday that the historical relationship between the PMI and official data suggests that both gross domestic product (GDP) and manufacturing production are set to trend upwards and improve modestly in the first quarter of 2024.
S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti said the latest PMI suggests that firms began to see demand conditions turn a corner during February.
He said that there were only slight moderation in output, total new orders and exports as firms mentioned pockets of demand building up in the manufacturing sector.
"Further encouragement came from a broad stabilization in backlogs of work, a sign that capacity pressures were also starting to build," he said.
Recent Stories
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
More Stories From World
-
One in eight people worldwide is now obese: WHO warns44 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Iran elections as conservatives expected to dominate1 hour ago
-
Palestinian UN ambassador pleads for rebuke of Gaza aid deaths1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains1 hour ago
-
Lancaster's Racing 92 in a 'difficult period' before Bordeaux-Begles trip1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed: employer1 hour ago
-
Iran launches imaging satellite through Russia2 hours ago
-
New Zealand volcano disaster victims awarded $6m damages2 hours ago
-
Award-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Taviani dead at 922 hours ago
-
Fire kills 43 in Bangladesh capital: health minister2 hours ago
-
Texas battling largest wildfire in its history2 hours ago