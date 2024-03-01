Open Menu

Malaysia's Manufacturing PMI Rises Slightly To 49.5 In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises slightly to 49.5 in February

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 49.5 in February, up from 49 in January, signaled a slight deterioration in business conditions that was the softest since the current sequence of decline began in September 2022.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a statement on Friday that the historical relationship between the PMI and official data suggests that both gross domestic product (GDP) and manufacturing production are set to trend upwards and improve modestly in the first quarter of 2024.

S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti said the latest PMI suggests that firms began to see demand conditions turn a corner during February.

He said that there were only slight moderation in output, total new orders and exports as firms mentioned pockets of demand building up in the manufacturing sector.

"Further encouragement came from a broad stabilization in backlogs of work, a sign that capacity pressures were also starting to build," he said.

Related Topics

Exports Business Malaysia January February September Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

13 hours ago
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

13 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

13 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

13 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

13 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World