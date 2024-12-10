Open Menu

Malaysia's Median Monthly Salaries, Wages Increase In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Malaysia's median monthly salaries, wages increase in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Malaysia's median monthly salaries and wages for Malaysian citizens increased to 2,602 Ringgit (588 U.S. Dollars) in 2023, reflecting a steady growth from 2,429 ringgit in 2022, an official survey showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in its "Salaries & Wages Survey Report 2023" that the mean monthly salaries and wages in Malaysia also rose to 3,441 ringgit, compared to 3,219 ringgit recorded in 2022.

"These improvements are the result of various economic strengthening initiatives that have been implemented to improve the quality of life of the Malaysian labor force," the DOSM said.

According to the DOSM, all economic sectors registered an increase in the mean monthly salaries and wages in 2023 compared to the previous year.

"The rise in median and mean monthly salaries and wages was contributed by the continuous economic and social activities, supported by the increase in tourist arrivals, international trade recovery and improvements in the labor market, especially in the services sector," the DOSM concluded.

