UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Monarch Slams Attempts To Question Legitimacy Of New Prime Minister - Reports

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Malaysia's Monarch Slams Attempts to Question Legitimacy of New Prime Minister - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The monarch of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah, on Monday condemned attempts to question the legitimacy of the current prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, the New Strait Times reported.

Speaking at the opening of the new session of the country's parliament, the monarch called for refraining from creating a new political crisis, as the country is suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked the lawmakers and citizens to maintain and strengthen the nation's unity in the face of the pandemic, and claimed the full legality and legitimacy of Muhyiddin's appointment.

Muhyiddin was appointed by the monarch in late February amid a political turmoil caused by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Before the new session, the opposition was planning to raise the question of his legitimacy, claiming he did not have the support of the necessary number of lawmakers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Malaysia February From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

14 outlaws arrested, 72 Kg hashish recovered

4 minutes ago

US Might Not Need New COVID-19 Stimulus - Trump Se ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 7 People Die in Fire in Central India - R ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Coronavirus Tally Grows to 77,306, Deaths ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.