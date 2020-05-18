BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The monarch of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah, on Monday condemned attempts to question the legitimacy of the current prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, the New Strait Times reported.

Speaking at the opening of the new session of the country's parliament, the monarch called for refraining from creating a new political crisis, as the country is suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked the lawmakers and citizens to maintain and strengthen the nation's unity in the face of the pandemic, and claimed the full legality and legitimacy of Muhyiddin's appointment.

Muhyiddin was appointed by the monarch in late February amid a political turmoil caused by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Before the new session, the opposition was planning to raise the question of his legitimacy, claiming he did not have the support of the necessary number of lawmakers.