Malaysia's Passenger Traffic Rises In February

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Malaysia's passenger traffic rises in February

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Malaysia's passenger traffic rose in February, showcasing a notable increase in air travel demand and a promising trajectory towards recovery, official data showed Monday.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) said in a statement that Malaysia witnessed passenger traffic reaching 8.1 million in February, a substantial 12.6 percent month-on-month increase from 7.19 million in January.

This also represents a substantial 34.8 percent year-on-year growth compared to February 2023, which recorded 6.

01 million passengers.

The data showed a notable month-on-month growth across all regions, with domestic passenger traffic leading with a 20.4 percent increase, from 3.32 million in January to 3.99 million in February 2024.

International passenger traffic saw a positive month-on-month growth rate of 5.9 percent. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the Chinese New Year festive period, the month-long school break, and the establishment of 30-day visa exemptions for tourists from China and India, which collectively stimulated travel demand.

