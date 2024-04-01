Malaysia's Passenger Traffic Rises In February
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Malaysia's passenger traffic rose in February, showcasing a notable increase in air travel demand and a promising trajectory towards recovery, official data showed Monday.
The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) said in a statement that Malaysia witnessed passenger traffic reaching 8.1 million in February, a substantial 12.6 percent month-on-month increase from 7.19 million in January.
This also represents a substantial 34.8 percent year-on-year growth compared to February 2023, which recorded 6.
01 million passengers.
The data showed a notable month-on-month growth across all regions, with domestic passenger traffic leading with a 20.4 percent increase, from 3.32 million in January to 3.99 million in February 2024.
International passenger traffic saw a positive month-on-month growth rate of 5.9 percent. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the Chinese New Year festive period, the month-long school break, and the establishment of 30-day visa exemptions for tourists from China and India, which collectively stimulated travel demand.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
More Stories From World
-
Connectivity revives ancient Silk Road in China's Gansu Province2 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's production dips for first time in three months2 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher2 minutes ago
-
Western France on red alert due to flood risk1 hour ago
-
Five Chinese personnel's remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin1 hour ago
-
Award-winning film "Snow Leopard" to be released in China1 hour ago
-
SPA captures smooth flow of grand mosque visitors from Security Aviation Aircraft1 hour ago
-
Erdogan sees 'turning point' for Turkey after poll drubbing1 hour ago
-
Biden faces new moment of truth as Israel prepares for Rafah assault: US media2 hours ago
-
China releases fourth list of standardized geographical names of Zangnan2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Salik arrives in Wuhan to express solidarity with Chinese govt, people2 hours ago