KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Malaysia's producer price index, which measures the prices of goods at the factory gate, contracted 1.3 percent year on year in December 2023, official data showed Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the decrease was attributed to the mining sector's fall of 3.4 percent.

The manufacturing sector dropped by 1.5 percent, while the electricity and gas supply sector went down by 0.6 percent.

Conversely, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector increased by 1.

3 percent, while the water supply index grew 0.4 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the producer price index for local production fell 1 percent year on year.

The decrease was due to the fall of mining (-2.5 percent), manufacturing (-1.2 percent) and electricity and gas supply (-0.5 percent) sectors.

On the other hand, agriculture, forestry and fisheries as well as water supply index went up by 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.