KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's producer price index, which measures the costs of goods at the factory gate, rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in July, official data showed Thursday.

The growth was driven by the mining index which jumped 57.7 percent due to higher prices of natural gas and continuous increase in prices of crude oil commodities, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the agriculture, forestry and fishing index recorded double-digit growth of 31.

5 percent attributed to the increase in prices of fresh fruit bunches and other commodities.

The manufacturing index also climbed 7.1 percent due to higher prices of Primary commodities and construction-related commodities.

In terms of utility in-dices, water supply expanded 1.3 percent while electricity and gas supply increased by 0.2 percent.

On month-on-month comparison, the producer price index for local production registered a marginal increase of 0.6 percent in July as compared to 0.2 percent in the previous month.