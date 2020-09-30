Malaysia recorded 89 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total tally to 11,224

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Malaysia recorded 89 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total tally to 11,224.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press release that three of the new cases were imported ones and the other 86 were local transmissions.

Two more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic were newly reported, bringing the country's total deaths to 136.

Another 28 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 9,967, or 88.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 1,121 active cases, 16 are being held in intensive care and three of them are in need of assisted breathing.