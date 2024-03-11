Open Menu

Malaysia's Retail Sales Slip 0.2 Pct In Q4 Amid Rising Cost Of Living

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Malaysia's retail sales slip 0.2 pct in Q4 amid rising cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Malaysia's retail industry sales slipped 0.2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 amid the rising cost of living.

Retail Group Malaysia (RGM) said in a statement on Monday that this latest quarterly result did not meet the market expectation of 2.1 percent growth as the higher cost of living had a negative impact on the purchasing power of Malaysian consumers.

For the full year of 2023, Malaysia's retail industry reported a positive growth rate of 2.2 percent. This final annual growth figure, however, was also below market expectations.

According to RGM, the Malaysian retail industry is expected to grow 7.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 due to the Chinese New Year festival and school holidays.

RGM also revised its annual growth rate in retail sales for 2024 to 4 percent, an upward adjustment of 0.5 percent from the projection made in November 2023.

"For 2024, the biggest challenge for the Malaysian retail industry remains the rising cost of living of Malaysian consumers," said RGM.

Related Topics

China Holidays Malaysia November Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World