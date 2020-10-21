UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's September Inflation Down 1.4 Pct

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:13 PM

Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined 1.4 percent in September, as compared to the same month of the preceding year, official data showed Wednesday

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the decrease in the overall index was attributed mainly to the decline in transport, which fell 9.

9 percent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, as well as clothing and footwear, dropped by 3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Nevertheless, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4 percent year on year.

CPI in the third quarter decreased 1.4 percent as compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

