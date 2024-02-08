KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's service sector revenue rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 591.4 billion Ringgit (124.1 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement that the growth was contributed by favorable performance in all segments of the service sector.

Wholesale and retail trade, food and beverage and accommodation segments grew 5.9 percent, while information and communication and transportation and storage segments increased by 8.1 percent.

Professional, real estate and administrative and support service segment expanded by 8.

8 percent, while the private health, private education, arts, entertainment and recreation and personal services and other activities segment climbed by 12.3 percent.

A quarter-on-quarter comparison showed that the total revenue for the service sector in Malaysia rose 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of the same year.

The total revenue of Malaysia's service sector in 2023 was 2.3 trillion ringgit, which is an increase of 8.4 percent as compared to the previous year. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. Dollar)