Open Menu

Malaysia's Service Sector Revenue Up 6.6 Pct On Year In Q4

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Malaysia's service sector revenue up 6.6 pct on year in Q4

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's service sector revenue rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 591.4 billion Ringgit (124.1 billion U.S. Dollars), official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement that the growth was contributed by favorable performance in all segments of the service sector.

Wholesale and retail trade, food and beverage and accommodation segments grew 5.9 percent, while information and communication and transportation and storage segments increased by 8.1 percent.

Professional, real estate and administrative and support service segment expanded by 8.

8 percent, while the private health, private education, arts, entertainment and recreation and personal services and other activities segment climbed by 12.3 percent.

A quarter-on-quarter comparison showed that the total revenue for the service sector in Malaysia rose 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of the same year.

The total revenue of Malaysia's service sector in 2023 was 2.3 trillion ringgit, which is an increase of 8.4 percent as compared to the previous year. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. Dollar)

Related Topics

Education Dollar Same Malaysia All Billion

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World