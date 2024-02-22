Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation Reports Lower Profit In 2023 On Lower Palm Oil Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:36 PM
Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation on Thursday reported lower earnings in 2023 due to lower palm oil prices
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation on Thursday reported lower earnings in 2023 due to lower palm oil prices.
The firm said in a bourse filing that its net profit for 2023 fell 25.24 percent year on year to 1.86 billion Ringgit (389.4 million U.S. Dollars). Its revenue for the year also declined by 12.37 percent year on year to 18.43 billion ringgit.
As for the fourth quarter, the firm's net earnings tumbled 64.41 percent year on year to 200 million ringgit, while its revenue slipped 6.
88 percent to 5.28 billion ringgit.
Despite higher overall fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production, the firm has reported lower average realized crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel prices for the period.
According to the firm, CPO demand is expected to remain steady in the longer term though seasonally high stockpiles in key destination countries may impact short-term demand.
The group, however, is also cognisant of continued geopolitical risks and predictions of moderating global economic growth, which may impact demand.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..
Language experts stress importance of mother language
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium
Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive
More Stories From World
-
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday5 minutes ago
-
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January5 minutes ago
-
Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium11 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured Pobeda village in east Ukraine31 minutes ago
-
Danone says profits rise, higher prices offset flat volumes31 minutes ago
-
Campaigning begins for Iran's legislative election51 minutes ago
-
UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official51 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way6 minutes ago
-
Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy2 hours ago
-
'Dad, come back': Palestinians radio loved ones in Israeli jails6 minutes ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League3 hours ago