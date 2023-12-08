KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Malaysia's unemployment rate remains at 3.4 pct in October

Malaysia's unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the labor market in October further strengthened, reflecting the encouraging current economic activities, with a continuous increase in the number of employed people, while unemployment is declining.

According to the DOSM, the number of the labor force was on an upward trend in October, with an addition of 0.

1 percent month-on-month to register 16.97 million people.

"Malaysia's economy is poised to navigate a healthier economic prospect in the future, with business confidence increasing, reflecting businesses continuing to grow," it said.

According to the DOSM, this growth is underpinned by an improving labor market, burgeoning domestic demand, improving tourism activities and the implementation of infrastructure projects, which in turn may increase job opportunities.