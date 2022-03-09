The number of unemployed in Malaysia declined further to 680,400 persons, registering an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in January 2022, official data showed on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of unemployed in Malaysia declined further to 680,400 persons, registering an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in January 2022, official data showed on Wednesday.

The labor force situation continued to improve in January 2022, led by the continuous rise in employment while unemployed persons trended down, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the number of unemployed declined further by 1.1 percent in January 2022 from 687,600 persons in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons rose by 0.2 percent to 15.69 million persons from 15.65 million in December 2021, registering a higher employment-to-population ratio at 66.

2 percent in January 2022.

Consequently, the labor force increased by 0.2 percent to 16.37 million persons from 16.34 million in December 2021, resulting in the increase in January's labor force participation rate to 69.1 percent as compared to 69 percent in December 2021.

"A healthier economic outlook is anticipated in the months ahead, reflecting by the leading index which was continuously above 100 points and rising in December 2021. This positive outlook will lead to the increase in business activities, thus creating more labor demand in the economy," said the DOSM.

"Creation of more job opportunities will encourage more labor participation, hence fostering the labor market to be more vibrant in the forthcoming months," it adde