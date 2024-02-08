Open Menu

Malaysia's Wholesale, Retail Trade Hit All-time High In December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade hit all-time high in December 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade hit an all-time high of 143.9 billion Ringgit (30.21 billion U.S. Dollars) in December, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement that the increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year for wholesale and retail trade in December 2023 was driven by the retail trade sub-sector, which rose 5 percent.

Wholesale trade expanded by 4.4 percent, while motor vehicles grew by 5.9 percent.

As for the fourth quarter last year, the wholesale and retail trade rose 5.

8 percent year on year to 428.8 billion ringgit, underpinned by the wholesale trade sub-sector, which increased by 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, retail trade expanded by 4.5 percent and the motor vehicle sub-sector went up 12.3 percent.

As for the full year of 2023, the wholesale and retail trade jumped 7.7 percent year on year to 1.7 trillion ringgit.

This was spurred by retail trade, which increased by 9 percent, while wholesale trade expanded by 5.2 percent and the motor vehicles sub-sector grew 12.3 percent. (1 ringgit equals 0.21 U.S. Dollar)

Related Topics

Dollar Vehicles Vehicle Malaysia December Billion

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World