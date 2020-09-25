(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a campaign rally on Friday dismissed the opposition's claims that he failed to obtain majority parliamentary support to form a new government and, therefore, cannot stay in office.

Earlier this week, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told reporters that he secured the support of most lawmakers to oust Yassin and was ready to present evidence to King Sultan Abdullah as head of state. In response, Yassin said that under the constitution, the king should be given strong evidence that a current prime minister did not gain majority support from lawmakers for him to be summoned and told by the king about it.

"So far, I haven't been summoned so I don't need to react hastily to such things," Yassin said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The official also said that was still constitutionally the prime minister and was acting in accordance with what is said in the basic law, adding that he appealed to Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who confirmed his status.

At the same time, Yassin said that he would step down if he in fact lost the support of the majority of the lawmakers.

"I am not saying he is wrong but I am still the Prime Minister," Yassin added.

Anwar was scheduled to meet the king on Tuesday, but the appointment was canceled, as the king was hospitalized. If Anwar succeeds and ousts Yassin, this will be the second change of government in 2020.

Yassin was appointed as prime minister in March after a week of turmoil after his predecessor abruptly resigned and toppled the fragile ruling coalition, dubbed Pakatan Harapan.