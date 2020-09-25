UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Yassin Dismisses Opposition's Claims He No Longer Country's Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Malaysia's Yassin Dismisses Opposition's Claims He No Longer Country's Prime Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a campaign rally on Friday dismissed the opposition's claims that he failed to obtain majority parliamentary support to form a new government and, therefore, cannot stay in office

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a campaign rally on Friday dismissed the opposition's claims that he failed to obtain majority parliamentary support to form a new government and, therefore, cannot stay in office.

Earlier this week, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told reporters that he secured the support of most lawmakers to oust Yassin and was ready to present evidence to King Sultan Abdullah as head of state. In response, Yassin said that under the constitution, the king should be given strong evidence that a current prime minister did not gain majority support from lawmakers for him to be summoned and told by the king about it.

"So far, I haven't been summoned so I don't need to react hastily to such things," Yassin said, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The official also said that was still constitutionally the prime minister and was acting in accordance with what is said in the basic law, adding that he appealed to Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, who confirmed his status.

At the same time, Yassin said that he would step down if he in fact lost the support of the majority of the lawmakers.

"I am not saying he is wrong but I am still the Prime Minister," Yassin added.

Anwar was scheduled to meet the king on Tuesday, but the appointment was canceled, as the king was hospitalized. If Anwar succeeds and ousts Yassin, this will be the second change of government in 2020.

Yassin was appointed as prime minister in March after a week of turmoil after his predecessor abruptly resigned and toppled the fragile ruling coalition, dubbed Pakatan Harapan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same March 2020 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

German Minister Urges to Not Question Nord Stream ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's New Sanctions Against Cuba 'Crude Attempt' ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor irks over poor conditions of graveyards

3 minutes ago

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

1 hour ago

2 civilians, including 8-year boy, injured in Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Older Muscovites told to stay indoors as virus res ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.