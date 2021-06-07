(@FahadShabbir)

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was on Monday elected as President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority of votes, polling 143 out of the 191 ballots cast

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was on Monday elected as President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority of votes, polling 143 out of the 191 ballots cast.

His opponent for the prestigious post -- former foreign minister of Afghanistan Dr Zalmai Rassoul of Afghanistan -- mustered only 48 votes.

Maldives' Foreign Minister Shahid will replace Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, who presided over the coronavirus-hit 75th session of the 193-member Assembly.

According to the established rules of regional rotation, the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly was to be elected from the Group of Asia-Pacific States.

The President of the General Assembly is elected every year by a secret ballot and requires a simple majority vote of the General Assembly.

The Presidency of the General Assembly rotates among the five regional groups - the Group of Asian States, the Group of Eastern European States, the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Group of African States, the Western European and other States Group.

Traditionally, a regional group agrees on one candidate and presents his or her candidature for election as President of the General Assembly, paving the way for election by acclamation.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the president-elect.