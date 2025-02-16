Maldives Aims To Plant 2 Million Trees In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Maldivian government is aiming to plant 2 million trees before the end of 2025 as part of its Five Million Tree Plantation Program, PSM news, the official media outlet, said on Sunday, quoting Minister of Tourism and Environment Thoriq Ibrahim as saying.
The minister said the tree plantation program launched by President Mohamed Muizzu, aims to combat climate change, enhance biodiversity, and protect endangered native tree species.
The initiative focuses on planting native tree varieties that are at risk of extinction, which include fruit trees, shade trees, flowering trees, and trees used in traditional Dhivehi medicine.
Over a span of five years, the program aims to plant a total of 90 varieties of fruit-bearing and vegetable-producing plants, significantly contributing to the country's ecological and food security, according to the report.
To make this initiative more sustainable, the minister revealed plans to design a special mobile application for the Five Million Trees Plantation Program, which allows people to know where and by whom a particular tree was planted.
Recent Stories
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
More Stories From World
-
Maldives aims to plant 2 million trees in 20256 minutes ago
-
Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet" to return to Beijing's national performing arts center6 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Central Chinese city of Zhengzhou emerges as key NEV hub16 minutes ago
-
Moscow open to Trump visit at any time: Kremlin16 minutes ago
-
South Korea recovers 2 bodies suspected to be from fishing boat fire26 minutes ago
-
European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security: France FM26 minutes ago
-
Hamas ministry says Israel strike kills three policemen in Gaza36 minutes ago
-
African Union warns against territorial break-up of DR Congo36 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs loom large in South Korea's 'steel city'56 minutes ago
-
UK govt says DRC fighting risks sparking 'wider regional conflict'1 hour ago
-
Austria stabbing that killed teen was 'Islamist attack': minister2 hours ago
-
US transgender man tortured and murdered: police2 hours ago