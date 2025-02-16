Open Menu

Maldives Aims To Plant 2 Million Trees In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Maldives aims to plant 2 million trees in 2025

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Maldivian government is aiming to plant 2 million trees before the end of 2025 as part of its Five Million Tree Plantation Program, PSM news, the official media outlet, said on Sunday, quoting Minister of Tourism and Environment Thoriq Ibrahim as saying.

The minister said the tree plantation program launched by President Mohamed Muizzu, aims to combat climate change, enhance biodiversity, and protect endangered native tree species.

The initiative focuses on planting native tree varieties that are at risk of extinction, which include fruit trees, shade trees, flowering trees, and trees used in traditional Dhivehi medicine.

Over a span of five years, the program aims to plant a total of 90 varieties of fruit-bearing and vegetable-producing plants, significantly contributing to the country's ecological and food security, according to the report.

To make this initiative more sustainable, the minister revealed plans to design a special mobile application for the Five Million Trees Plantation Program, which allows people to know where and by whom a particular tree was planted.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

11 minutes ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

25 minutes ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

41 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

2 hours ago
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

3 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

3 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World