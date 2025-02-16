Maldives aims to plant 2 million trees in 2025

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Maldivian government is aiming to plant 2 million trees before the end of 2025 as part of its Five Million Tree Plantation Program, PSM news, the official media outlet, said on Sunday, quoting Minister of Tourism and Environment Thoriq Ibrahim as saying.

The minister said the tree plantation program launched by President Mohamed Muizzu, aims to combat climate change, enhance biodiversity, and protect endangered native tree species.

The initiative focuses on planting native tree varieties that are at risk of extinction, which include fruit trees, shade trees, flowering trees, and trees used in traditional Dhivehi medicine.

Over a span of five years, the program aims to plant a total of 90 varieties of fruit-bearing and vegetable-producing plants, significantly contributing to the country's ecological and food security, according to the report.

To make this initiative more sustainable, the minister revealed plans to design a special mobile application for the Five Million Trees Plantation Program, which allows people to know where and by whom a particular tree was planted.