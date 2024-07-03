Maldives appoints first-ever ambassador to Türkiye

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The island nation of Maldives on Wednesday appointed its first-ever ambassador to Türkiye, an official statement said.

President Mohamed Muizzu appointed Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef the nation’s top diplomat to the Republic of Türkiye, the statement said.

As lieutenant general, Latheef served as chief of the Maldives Defense Force until this April.

From December 2018 to last November, he served as deputy armed forces chief.

The Indian Ocean island nation decided to open a diplomatic mission in Ankara last December, following Muizzu’s official trip to Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Muizzu and his delegation in the capital Ankara last November.

The countries established diplomatic ties in 1979.

Separately, Muizzu also appointed Shiuneen Rasheed and Uz Mohamed Thoha the country’s ambassadors to Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively.