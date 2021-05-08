Maldives Arrests 2 Suspects in May 6 Attack on Ex-President Nasheed

The Maldives police said on Saturday that they had arrested two individuals as part of a probe into the attack on parliament speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed

The 53-year-old politician was injured in a bomb blast in the capital of Male on Thursday and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The incident reportedly occurred near Nasheed's home and injured two other people � his bodyguard and a bystander, who was identified as a foreign citizen. Police qualified the incident as a terrorist attack specifically targeting Nasheed.

"Two individuals have been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack.

More information will be shared in a press briefing this afternoon," the police wrote on Twitter.

The police also urged the public to report any suspicious activity or behavior noted at the time of the attack or near the area and called for refraining from sharing pictures, videos or other materials related to the incident on social media to avoid the spread of misinformation that can hinder the ongoing investigation.

The ex-president was said to have been in critical condition after the attack. The latest reports say that he is breathing on his own and has been taken off life support.