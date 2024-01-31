Open Menu

Maldives Chief Prosecutor Assaulted With Hammer

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Maldives chief prosecutor assaulted with hammer

Malé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The top criminal prosecutor in the Maldives was recovering from an assault with a hammer Wednesday, a rare attack against a public official in the upmarket archipelago tourist destination.

Hussain Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified attacker pounced on him and injured his left arm, a police official told AFP.

In a post on Facebook, Shameem said he was back home with his family and vowed to keep up his work, also sharing a photo of himself with his arm in a sling.

"I was attacked this morning... fractured my left hand," he wrote, without giving further details of the incident.

"Back home with family... will be back at work stronger and be back running, cycling and swimming even faster."

The main opposition, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said the attack was politically motivated.

But police said they suspected a link to criminal prosecutions handled by Shameem, a senior lawyer promoted to the top job in 2019.

The attack on him came three days after violent scenes in parliament when legislators rejected the appointment of three cabinet posts, including the position of attorney general.

Ruling party legislators attempted Sunday to block a vote by the main opposition -- who with their allies hold the majority in parliament -- on the cabinet appointed by recently elected President Mohamed Muizzu.

Videos shared on social media showed at least one lawmaker bleeding from the neck after being caught up in a violent scrum inside the chamber, leading to the temporary suspension of business.

Legislators were seen yanking off microphones and using plastic trumpets to disrupt proceedings in chaotic scenes.

Police said there was no immediate suggestion of a link between the incidents.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Business Parliament Vote Social Media Facebook Cycling Job Maldives Chamber Criminals Sunday 2019 Post Family From Cabinet Top Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

16 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

16 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

16 hours ago

More Stories From World