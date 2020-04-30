Maldives Confirms 1st Coronavirus-Related Fatality Reports

The Maldivian health authorities have confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease in an elderly woman, media in the Maldives reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Maldivian health authorities have confirmed the first death from the coronavirus disease in an elderly woman, media in the Maldives reported on Thursday.

According to Health Minister Abdulla Ameen, as cited by the Avas newspaper, the deceased was an 83-year old woman who had a direct contact with one of the registered infected patients.

She reportedly died en route to a hospital where she was being transported over difficulties with breathing.

The Maldivian Health Protection Agency said, as cited in the reports, that the woman had been tested for COVID-19 on April 27, but her results � positive � came in already after she died.

The Maldives has so far reported 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases.