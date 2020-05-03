UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Maldives Confirms 28 New Coronavirus Cases Over Day, Total at 519 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Maldives has registered 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 519, according to the country's Health Protection Agency.

Of the 28 new patients, 21 are from the Maldives, four from Bangladesh, one from India, one from Nepal, and one from Sri Lanka.

The first and only death from COVID-19 was recorded on April 30.

