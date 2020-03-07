UrduPoint.com
Maldives Confirms First Coronavirus Cases In 2 Foreigners - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:59 PM

Maldives Confirms First Coronavirus Cases in 2 Foreigners - Reports

The Maldives has reported the first coronavirus cases in two foreigners, media cited the tourism minister as saying Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Maldives has reported the first coronavirus cases in two foreigners, media cited the tourism minister as saying Saturday.

Ali Waheed said the two patients were employees of a Kuredu island resort, according to the Sun newspaper.

The resort has been placed on lockdown and the authorities are tracking their contacts. The Indian Ocean island nation has raised the coronavirus alert to the "yellow" level.

