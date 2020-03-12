UrduPoint.com
Maldives Declares 30-Day State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Maldivian Health Minister Abdulla Ameen has declared a month-long state of emergency effective Thursday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the country's Health Protection Agency announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Maldivian Health Minister Abdulla Ameen has declared a month-long state of emergency effective Thursday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the country's Health Protection Agency announced.

"By the discretionary powers vested in the Minister of Health by the Section 33 of the 7/2012 Public Health Act the Minister has declared a State of Public Health Emergency for a period of 30 days from 12th March 2020," the agency said on Twitter.

The Maldives reported their first two COVID-19 cases on March 7 in employees of a luxury resort who supposedly contracted the virus from an Italian tourist. Since then, several of the islands' high-end resorts closed on quarantine. According to Maldivian media, the number of cases currently counts eight.

