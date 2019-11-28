UrduPoint.com
Maldives Ex-President Sentenced To 5 Years For Money Laundering - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Former President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $5 million in what has turned out to be the island nation's largest corruption scandal, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Former President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $5 million in what has turned out to be the island nation's largest corruption scandal, media reported Thursday.

Yameen, who served as president from 2013 to 2018, was found guilty of receiving $1 million of embezzled government funds through a private company as part of an illicit resort lease deal, according to the Maldives Independent newspaper.

Earlier this year, Maldives' Anti-Corruption Commission investigated the jailed ex-president for being at the center of a $79 million embezzlement network.

The sentencing had been long anticipated and scandal-ridden. The announcement of the verdict was scheduled for November 5 but was delayed after a confrontation of judges with differing attitudes toward Yameen resulted in the public dismissal of one judge, Ahmed Hailan, according to the newspaper.

