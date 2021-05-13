UrduPoint.com
Maldives' Ex-President To Undergo Treatment In Germany After Surviving Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Mohamed Nasheed, ex-president of the Maldives and current parliamentary speaker, left for Germany to continue treatment for injuries caused by an assassination attempt, Maldivian news website Raajje.mv reported on Thursday.

Nasheed was wounded on May 6 in an explosion near his house in the city of Male, the country's capital. His condition was deemed critical. The police consider the incident a terrorist attack.

According to the reports, Nasheed underwent extensive surgery that lasted 16 hours following the explosion. His condition is gradually improving.

The website said the police had detained three suspects in the attack on Nasheed.

More Stories From World

