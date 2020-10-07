UrduPoint.com
Maldives Extends Public Health Emergency Till November

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Maldives extends public health emergency till November

The Maldives has extended the ongoing State of Public Health Emergency until Nov. 6 as six additional islands have been placed under monitoring for COVID-19, local media reported on Wednesday

MALE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Maldives has extended the ongoing State of Public Health Emergency until Nov. 6 as six additional islands have been placed under monitoring for COVID-19, local media reported on Wednesday.

State-owned Public Service Media (PSM) reported that a circular signed by acting Minister of Health Mohamed Aslam confirmed the extension of the State of Public Health Emergency which was first announced on March 12.

According to local law, a State of Public Health Emergency grants the director general of public health additional powers to isolate and quarantine individuals as well as take swift action in the event of a public health crisis.

Six islands in the Maldives have been placed under monitoring after a police officer in Kulhudhuffushi City tested positive for COVID-19 and was found to have traveled to Baarah, Dhidhdhoo, and Hoarafushi in Haa Alifu Atoll, Kurinbee in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, and Funadhoo in Shaviyani Atoll.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), 54 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Maldives on Tuesday, raising the total case count to 10,621.

HPA data showed that there are 1,114 active cases of COVID-19 spread across 22 inhabited islands and 20 resorts, and 9,466 patients have fully recovered from the virus while 34 have died.

