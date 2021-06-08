Maldives foreign minister elected next General Assembly president

Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has been elected as the President of the 76 session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), winning a three-fourth majority against his opponent -- Afghanistan's former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has been elected as the President of the 76 session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), winning a three-fourth majority against his opponent -- Afghanistan's former foreign minister Zalmai Rassoul.

He defeated the former Afghan foreign minister in a 143-48 vote on Monday, with two of the assembly's 193 member nations not voting. The vote was by secret ballot.

Turkey's Volkan Bozkir, the current assembly president, said Shahid brings to the job "extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy," serving his Indian Ocean island nation twice as foreign minister and for 10 years before that as chief of staff to the president.

Shahid has been "a strong voice in calling attention to the impact on small island developing states" by the pandemic and by climate change, which threatens people's lives and livelihoods, Bozkir said.

In his remarks, Shahid, 59, said he was "deeply humbled" by the trust shown by the U.N. members and the honour given to his island nation of 26 atolls, population about 550,000, which lies in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sri Lanka and India.

Saying he has "an undying belief in multilateralism with an ardent desire to serve the international community," Shahid said his aim is to launch "a presidency of hope" and "to hit the ground running on day one in September as soon as I take my oath of office." "This is a crucial time for the United Nations and for the world," Shahid said. "There is very little time to spare." He pointed to the past year's "disease, despair and devastation" as a result of the pandemic, along with increasing "inequality, injustice and instability" and the "suffering" of the planet from climate change.

Shahid said his priorities during his year-long presidency of the 76th session of the General Assembly are to recover from the pandemic, both by making vaccines available to all people everywhere, and rebuilding economies stronger and greener and "and ensuring no country is left behind.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Shahid, and also expressed his "deep appreciation" to Volkan Bozkir for his "exceptional leadership" as Assembly President during the 75th session.

"As our most representative organ, the General Assembly is the foundation of all our work at the United Nations, and essential to our effectiveness as an Organization", he said. "In 2021, the world needs that effectiveness more than ever".

On 6 May, Bozkir had convened informal interactive dialogues in the General Assembly Hall � as mandated in resolution 71/323 � in which the candidates responded to the questions submitted earlier by civil society and other representatives.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the Honourable Abdulla Shahid on his election as the next President of the UN General Assembly", said the incumbent President, reminding that the President-elect has been "a strong voice" for the small island developing States.

The outgoing President also recognized "the strong candidacy" of Zalmai Rassoul, saying that his "extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy" and "comprehensive vision" has "earned the respect of Member States".