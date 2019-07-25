Maldives' Foreign Minister Says Invited Lavrov to Pay Visit to Country

The Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told Sputnik he had invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit his country and expressed hope that the Russian top diplomat's visit would happen soon

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told Sputnik he had invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit his country and expressed hope that the Russian top diplomat's visit would happen soon.

"Mr. Sergey [Lavrov] and I have agreed that we will utilize every opportunity we get internationally to catch up and brief each other on how things go. And also this was the first time when Maldivian Foreign Minister has visited Russia. I have invited Minister Lavrov to visit the Maldives and I hope that he will be visiting us soon," Shahid said.

Cooperation between Russia and the Maldives should be sustained, the diplomat added.

"It can be sustained with exchange of high-level visits and I am sure that next years to come will have high-level exchange of visits between our two countries," Shahid suggested.

During Shahid's visit to Russia, the two counties agreed to reciprocally abandon visa requirements to boost tourist flows. The deal comes into force on Thursday.

Moreover, the sides agreed to open the Maldives' embassy in Russia. The nation's interests are currently represented by the Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow.