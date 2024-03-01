Maldives Launches National Air Ambulance Services
The Maldives launched its national air ambulance services on Friday, the South Asian country's health ministry said in an online post
The commencement of air ambulance services marks a key milestone in the president's initiative to bolster emergency medical services and ensure life-saving measures in the island country, according to the ministry.
The flights will be outfitted with necessary facilities for initial medical care and a team of 15 healthcare professionals, comprising 5 doctors, 5 nurses, and 5 emergency medical technicians, will be on board, the ministry said.
Patients will be transferred to the closest tertiary medical facility nationwide in cases requiring medical evacuations, it said, adding that the service will be available around the clock.
