Open Menu

Maldives Launches National Air Ambulance Services

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Maldives launches national air ambulance services

The Maldives launched its national air ambulance services on Friday, the South Asian country's health ministry said in an online post

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Maldives launched its national air ambulance services on Friday, the South Asian country's health ministry said in an online post.

The commencement of air ambulance services marks a key milestone in the president's initiative to bolster emergency medical services and ensure life-saving measures in the island country, according to the ministry.

The flights will be outfitted with necessary facilities for initial medical care and a team of 15 healthcare professionals, comprising 5 doctors, 5 nurses, and 5 emergency medical technicians, will be on board, the ministry said.

Patients will be transferred to the closest tertiary medical facility nationwide in cases requiring medical evacuations, it said, adding that the service will be available around the clock.

Related Topics

Maldives Post Asia

Recent Stories

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with ..

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts

2 minutes ago
 Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fi ..

Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire

4 minutes ago
 'Trans education aims at making community economic ..

'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'

4 minutes ago
 Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hi ..

Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ

4 minutes ago
 World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

10 minutes ago
Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activiti ..

Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB

2 minutes ago
 PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

10 minutes ago
 President for enhanced cooperation between audit i ..

President for enhanced cooperation between audit institutions of Pakistan, Azerb ..

2 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in mathematics & science education

7 minutes ago
 President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance ..

President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports

10 minutes ago
 Singapore to increase investment for deep technolo ..

Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World