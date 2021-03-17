UrduPoint.com
Maldives Leader Arrives In Dhaka For Grand Celebrations

DHAKA, Bangladesh,March 17 (AA/APP) - Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih reached Bangladesh on Wednesday morning on a three-day tour

He will join the inaugural session of a 10-day-long grand celebration in Dhaka commemorating the birth centenary of the country's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of independence.

Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid welcomed Solih, who was accompanied by a 26-member entourage including his wife Fazna Ahmed, at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Heads of state from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and India are also scheduled to attend the celebrations.

Leaders from China, Japan and Canada will virtually join the inaugural session Wednesday evening in the capital.

The South Asian nation had postponed the 100th birthday celebrations of its founding leader last year due to the looming pandemic.

This year, however, the golden jubilee of independence and 101st birthday of Rahman will be celebrated simultaneously.

The Maldivian president will deliver a speech as a guest of honor in Wednesday's colorful inaugural session while Bangladesh's President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also address the nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will deliver recorded welcome speeches.

