Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Maldives Lifts COVID-19 Curfew in Capital City Russian Embassy

The Maldivian government has ordered that the COVID-19 curfew in the capital of Male be lifted, while keeping the ban on public gatherings in place, the Russian embassy in Sri Lanka and to the Republic of Maldives said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Maldivian government has ordered that the COVID-19 curfew in the capital of Male be lifted, while keeping the ban on public gatherings in place, the Russian embassy in Sri Lanka and to the Republic of Maldives said on Monday.

The curfew in Male has been in effect from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time (12:00-15:00 GMT) daily since April 2.

"To the Russian nationals in the Maldives! The Maldivian authorities have decided to cancel the daily curfew in Male. At the same time, public movements of groups of more than two people are prohibited," the embassy said on Twitter.

COVID-19 has been declared public health emergency in the Maldives. The Maldivian Health Ministry has so far reported 20 confirmed cases, including 14 recoveries and no fatalities.

