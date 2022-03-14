UrduPoint.com

Maldives Lifts Mask Mandates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Maldives lifts mask mandates

The Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) has lifted the mask mandate across the country, local media reported on Monday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) has lifted the mask mandate across the country, local media reported on Monday.

Maldivian health officials made wearing masks mandatory in public spaces in December, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HPA revised its COVID-19 guidelines on mask mandates following President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's decision to lift the state of public health emergency in the country on Sunday.

Although masks are no longer mandatory in public spaces, the HPA states it is advisable to wear them in situations like large gatherings.

However, mask mandates remain in hospitals and health care centers or if the COVID-19 positivity rate increases above 20 percent in any of the country's islands.

Related Topics

December Sunday 2020 Media

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan so ..

TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan soon

18 minutes ago
 Rs 6.8m distributed among heirs of 17 expats on th ..

Rs 6.8m distributed among heirs of 17 expats on their death

41 seconds ago
 No compromise to be made on quality of development ..

No compromise to be made on quality of development schemes: Commissioner

42 seconds ago
 Colombo Port ranked world's 22nd after 6 pct growt ..

Colombo Port ranked world's 22nd after 6 pct growth in 2021

44 seconds ago
 PTI's D-Chowk rally will shape future politics: Aa ..

PTI's D-Chowk rally will shape future politics: Aamer Kiani

45 seconds ago
 vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>