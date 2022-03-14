Maldives lifts mask mandates

The Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) has lifted the mask mandate across the country, local media reported on Monday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) has lifted the mask mandate across the country, local media reported on Monday.

Maldivian health officials made wearing masks mandatory in public spaces in December, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HPA revised its COVID-19 guidelines on mask mandates following President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's decision to lift the state of public health emergency in the country on Sunday.

Although masks are no longer mandatory in public spaces, the HPA states it is advisable to wear them in situations like large gatherings.

However, mask mandates remain in hospitals and health care centers or if the COVID-19 positivity rate increases above 20 percent in any of the country's islands.