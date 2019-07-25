Maldives May Open Embassy in Moscow by Mid-2020 - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Maldives may open an embassy in Russia by the middle of next year, one of the diplomatic mission's goals will be to improve economic relations with Moscow, the Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid told Sputnik.

Currently, the interests of the Maldives, a tropical country in the Indian Ocean, in Russia are represented by the Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow.

"I hope to have the budget required for opening the new embassy included in the budget for next year. So, government is supposed to submit the budget for the new year by November to the parliament.

So, hopefully, next June," Shahid said when asked about the time frame for the embassy's opening.

The foreign minister added that the embassy may in the future represent other countries that do not have diplomatic missions in Russia.

While the current state of relations between Russia and the Maldives could be characterized as decent, both sides see potential for strengthening ties in such areas as trade, investment, education and tourism. Many of those issues were discussed during Shahid's visit to Moscow in June.