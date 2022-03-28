Maldives police arrest 9 on suspicion of terrorism

Maldivian police arrested nine people on Monday in Addu city on suspicion of attempting to carry out a terror act

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Maldivian police arrested nine people on Monday in Addu city on suspicion of attempting to carry out a terror act.

Local media said investigations are underway and the suspects are being questioned.

The suspects were arrested while preparing for an attack, local media Mihaaru reported. The arrest came as President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday began his trip to all islands.