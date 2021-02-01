Maldives President Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus With Covishield

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the president of the Maldives, on Monday received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the president of the Maldives, on Monday received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"Just got my first shot of the Covishield vaccine. God willing, we will get everyone in the Maldives inoculated soon," Solih tweeted.

The presidency noted that besides Solih, 36 other officials got vaccinated on Monday.

Maldives is one of the countries eligible for free-of-charge batches of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine, developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

According to the presidency, the island nation received 100,000 doses of the vaccine on January 20. The authorities aim to inoculate the whole population within half a year.

To date, Maldives has confirmed a total of 15,841 COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities.