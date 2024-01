(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) President Mohamed Muizzu of the Republic of Maldives will arrive here on Monday on a state visit to China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

The president of Maldives will pay the five-day visit to China from Jan 8 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping