Maldives Rejoins UK-Led Commonwealth After Leaving Over Poor Human Rights Record

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Maldives Rejoins UK-Led Commonwealth After Leaving Over Poor Human Rights Record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The Maldives rejoined the UK-led Commonwealth of Nations on Saturday, just an hour following the Brexit, after evidence of progress in the island nation's human rights record, the association of countries has said.

The Maldives joined the organization, previously known as the British Commonwealth, in 1982 but left it in 2016 over criticism for alleged human rights violations under then-President Abdulla Yameen. In the 2018 presidential election, Yameen lost to opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Democratic Party. The new president started pushing for the country's readmission to the association.

"The Commonwealth has welcomed its 54th family member after Maldives' application for re-admission was approved. The small island nation officially re-joined the Commonwealth at 00:01 today," the statement said.

The readmission, the association noted, followed a 13-month process that began after Solih expressed the country's interest in rejoining.

Over the given period, the commonwealth conducted country assessment, while Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland held consultations with each of the 53 members.

"The reform process underway in Maldives aligns with the values and principles of the Commonwealth and we encourage the nation to continue on this path," Scotland said, welcoming the Maldives as the 54th member.

Solih, in turn, described the "return to the family of Commonwealth nations" as a "happy day" for Maldivians.

"As a young democracy, the Commonwealth's foundational values of the promotion of democracy, human rights, good governance, multilateralism and world peace remain relevant to us more than ever," the president said.

The Maldives' readmission came just an hour after the UK officially left the European Union. Reinvigorating ties with the commonwealth, meanwhile, is widely considered among the UK's priorities as the country looks to negotiate new trade deals after the Brexit.

