UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Reports First Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:18 PM

Maldives reports first coronavirus cases

Two hotel employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a luxury resort in the Maldives, the government said Saturday marking the first cases reported in the upmarket holiday destination

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two hotel employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a luxury resort in the Maldives, the government said Saturday marking the first cases reported in the upmarket holiday destination.

The country's health ministry said two unnamed foreign nationals working at the deluxe Kuredu Island Resort, about 150 kilometres (95 miles) north of the capital Male, tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two men were checked after an Italian tourist who had holidayed at their resort tested positive upon his return home.

The resort was on lockdown Saturday as local authorities moved to check other staff and guests, officials said.

The Maldives had already suspended direct air links with China, the epicentre of the virus. Male has also stopped direct flights from Iran and Italy, two of the worst-hit countries apart from China.

The World Health Organisation has called the spread "deeply concerning" as a wave of countries, the Maldives among them, reported their first cases of the disease -- which has killed more than 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 across 94 nations and territories.

Related Topics

World Iran China Hotel Male Italy Maldives From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brussels reassures Italy over coronavirus support ..

21 seconds ago

Former Wales centre Watkins dies aged 41

22 seconds ago

Lebanon Will Default on $1.2Bln Eurobond Debt - Pr ..

24 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority disposed of 8000-liter impur ..

27 seconds ago

Hungary cancels national day event over coronaviru ..

5 minutes ago

Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.