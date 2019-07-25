UrduPoint.com
Maldives-Russia Visa-Free System To Boost Bilateral Investment - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:33 PM

The elimination of visas by Russia and the Maldives, which will ease travel for citizens between the two countries, is favorable for enhancing bilateral investment, the Maldives' foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The elimination of visas by Russia and the Maldives, which will ease travel for citizens between the two countries, is favorable for enhancing bilateral investment, the Maldives' foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, told Sputnik.

Russia and the Maldives signed on Wednesday an agreement that mutually scrapped visa requirements for trips not exceeding 90 days. The visa-free system went into effect on Thursday.

"I was able to sign an agreement between the Maldives and Russia for visa waiver. It is also an opportunity for businessmen from the Maldives to travel more easily to Russia and benefit from the opportunities that are available in Russia, and also for Russian investments to come to the Maldives," Shahid said.

The visa waiver was first discussed in June, when Shahid visited Moscow, and was seen by both parties as an opportunity to boost bilateral tourism.

While the current state of relations between Russia and the Maldives could be described as amicable, both sides see the potential for strengthening ties in such areas as trade, investment, education and tourism. Many of these issues were discussed during Shahid's visit to Moscow.

