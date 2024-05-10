Open Menu

Maldives Says India Has Completed Troop Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Maldives says India has completed troop withdrawal

Malé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) India withdrew its last remaining soldiers stationed in the Maldives on Friday to meet a deadline set by the archipelago nation's government, an official at the Maldivian foreign ministry told AFP.

Pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu won office last year while campaigning on a promise to downgrade ties with India, and has since reoriented the strategically placed archipelago nation towards Beijing.

After coming to power, he demanded the withdrawal of at least 88 Indian soldiers who had been stationed in the territory to assist with maritime patrols.

The third and final batch of 27 Indian troops left the archipelago on Friday, the official said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

They added that there was no public ceremony held to mark the end of the Indian military deployment.

Both India and the Maldives struck a conciliatory note on Thursday, ahead of the withdrawal deadline.

Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer met his Indian counterpart during an official visit to New Delhi on Thursday, saying his trip marked a "new initiative of collaboration, symbolising enduring friendship and shared goals".

Related Topics

India Visit Beijing New Delhi Maldives Media Government

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

1 hour ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

2 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

15 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

15 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

15 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

15 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

15 hours ago

More Stories From World