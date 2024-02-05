Maldives To Attract 2 Million Tourists In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
COLOMBO. Feb. 5 (Xinhua/APP) --, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Feb, 2024) Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday forecasted that the country can attract 2 million tourist arrivals this year, for the first time in the history of the Maldives since the inception of its tourism industry, according to local media.
Muizzu made the statement while delivering his first presidential address at the opening sitting of the last session of the ongoing 19th parliament on Monday morning.
The president said the expansion of Velana International Airport (VIA) would increase tourist arrivals by 10.3 percent on average in the medium term.
Muizzu said his government wants to open 20 new resorts this year, and these will create 2,827 beds.
The president said they are now identifying obstructions to the development of islands, land plots and lagoons leased for tourism development that have been halted over various reasons and exploring possible solutions.
According to official data, the Maldives recorded the arrival of over 1.8 million tourists in 2023.
The Maldives recorded the arrivals of over 192,000 tourists in January this year, a 11.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the statistics released by the Tourism Ministry.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From World
-
World economy to grow by 2.9 pct in 20241 minute ago
-
Ravindra falls for 240 as New Zealand reach 475-7 at tea41 minutes ago
-
Chile wildfire survivors return to horrifying aftermath41 minutes ago
-
Mobile internet cut in Dakar amid Senegal political crisis: AFP42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Kashmir Solidarity Day51 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka celebrate 10-wicket Test win against Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
The custodian of two holy mosques congratulates president of Burundi on Unity Day1 hour ago
-
Electric security vehicle on display at World Defense show to help strengthen Interior Ministry secu ..1 hour ago
-
Tunisian Minister of Interior visits MoI’s pavilion at Riyadh World Defense Show 20241 hour ago
-
Kashmiris & supporters stage big rally near Indian embassy, call for freedom2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard2 hours ago