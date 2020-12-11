UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives To Start COVID-19 Vaccination In 1st Quarter Of 2021 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Maldives to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in 1st Quarter of 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The health authorities of the Maldives will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2021, media reported, citing a spokesperson forthe  Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC).

According to Avas news, the authorities of the island nation are working to receive a vaccine as soon as possible. HEOC spokesperson Nazla Rafeeq noted that the country had previously submitted an application to the international COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization for a vaccine and has already received approval.

"The easiest route to obtain the safest and most effective vaccine is through the COVAX facility. The application submitted by the Maldives to receive the vaccine has been accepted by the facility," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Nazla Rafeeq, the Maldives is among the countries that are eligible to receive free vaccine doses for 20 percent of the population through COVAX. At the same time, the authorities are working to get even more vaccines under this program to vaccinate the rest of the population.

Health and social care workers, who are directly and indirectly most at risk of contracting the virus, will become the first category of nationals to receive the vaccine, the publication said.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has previously promised to provide vaccines to the entire population free of charge. The Maldives has so far recorded 13,274 cases of COVID-19 and 47 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Same Maldives Media

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 hour ago

Punjab bears maximum burden of deaths in past 24-h ..

1 hour ago

QAU gets another mega water filtration plant

1 hour ago

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

1 hour ago

CTP collects Rs 40 mln fine from traffic rules vio ..

1 hour ago

Eight dacoits arrested in faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.