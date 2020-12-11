Maldives to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in 1st Quarter of 2021 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The health authorities of the Maldives will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2021, media reported, citing a spokesperson forthe Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC).

According to Avas news, the authorities of the island nation are working to receive a vaccine as soon as possible. HEOC spokesperson Nazla Rafeeq noted that the country had previously submitted an application to the international COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization for a vaccine and has already received approval.

"The easiest route to obtain the safest and most effective vaccine is through the COVAX facility. The application submitted by the Maldives to receive the vaccine has been accepted by the facility," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Nazla Rafeeq, the Maldives is among the countries that are eligible to receive free vaccine doses for 20 percent of the population through COVAX. At the same time, the authorities are working to get even more vaccines under this program to vaccinate the rest of the population.

Health and social care workers, who are directly and indirectly most at risk of contracting the virus, will become the first category of nationals to receive the vaccine, the publication said.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has previously promised to provide vaccines to the entire population free of charge. The Maldives has so far recorded 13,274 cases of COVID-19 and 47 fatalities.