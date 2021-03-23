UrduPoint.com
Maldives Tourism Arrivals Cross 250,000 Between January, March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Maldives recorded over 250,000 tourist arrivals between January and March this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) Maldives recorded over 250,000 tourist arrivals between January and March this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported Monday.

Tourism Ministry data showed that the Maldives received 251,286 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 19, a 34.2-percent decrease compared to arrivals over the same period last year.

According to statistics, the Maldives received an average of 3,222 tourist arrivals per day, spending an average of eight days in the country. The top sources of tourist arrivals in 2021 are India and Russia, representing 23.8 percent and 21.7 percent of all arrivals respectively.

Maldives reopened its borders to tourism on July 15, 2020, following a three-month closure as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data showed that 45,527 tourist beds are operational in the Maldives across 682 tourist facilities. Enditem

