Maldives Under Threat Of Disappearance By 2100 Due To Climate Change - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Maldives will cease to exist by the end of the century if no major action is taken against climate change on the global level, Aminath Shauna, the country's Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, told the CNBC broadcaster.

"Climate change is real and we are the most vulnerable country in the world," Shauna said, adding that if global warming continues at its current pace, the Maldives "will not be there" by 2100.

The minister explained that to date 80% of the country's 1,190 islands are located just a few feet above the sea level, which is rising, leaving the islands exposed to floods and erosion.

Already 90% of the islands reported flooding and 97% reported shoreline erosion, according to the minister.

Shauna noted that the Maldives already took certain measures mitigate the consequences of the climate change in a bid to become a "leader in mitigation efforts," including coastal protection mechanisms and community schemes to advance resilience. 

