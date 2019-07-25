UrduPoint.com
Maldives Willing To Boost Air Traffic With Russia - Foreign Minister

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

The Maldives would like the number of flights between the country and Russia to increase, the Indian Ocean nation's foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, said in an interview with Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Maldives would like the number of flights between the country and Russia to increase, the Indian Ocean nation's foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We would like to have additional direct flights, especially from Saint Petersburg. Now we have direct flights from Moscow.

But we would like to increase the frequency of flights, especially new flights from Saint Petersburg and from other destinations as well," Shahid said.

The Maldives' Tourism Minister Ali Waheed will visit Moscow in September, the diplomat continued. During the visit, Waheed plans to meet with his Russian counterpart and other officials for discussing these "travel arrangements," according to the foreign minister.

The diplomat also expressed his country''s interest in participating in tourism fairs in Russia.

